Greenville Tree-Planting Project

A tree planting project was completed Tuesday in Greenville.

Public Works Superintendent Bill Grider said Waldbart and Sons Nursery of Dorsey performed the job of planting 69 trees in less than a week.

Grider advised a grant provided the money for the trees. He said 69 trees have been planted. Some new trees were planted east of Idler Lane and others were planted around College Avenue and Third Street to replace trees that had previously been removed.

The city had to match the $15,000 grant.

The tree grant program allowed only 5 percent of any one variety. Greenville was one of 20 Illinois communities to receive the grant.