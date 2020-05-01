Greenville Utility Relief Program

At its regular April meeting, the Greenville City Council took action to provide financial relief to citizens and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a special council meeting Wednesday night, it was reported the program is ready to begin and forms to register for utility credits will be in the latest water bills.

For those who can show they have been affected by coronavirus, the city will give a $200 credit to residential accounts and a $400 credit to businesses.

Residents must complete one side of the form while businesses address the other side.

City Manager Dave Willey said the city is ready to apply credits once forms are received and approved.

Completed forms can be mailed back, placed in the depository slot at the municipal building, e-mailed or faxed. For more information call the municipal building at 664-1644.