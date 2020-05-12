GU Announces Graduation Plans

Greenville University officials are planning to honor this year’s graduates with a ceremony later in 2020.

It was announced last week, the commencement service has been rescheduled for the Sunday of Homecoming Weekend, October 18. It is hoped all of the graduates can return for the ceremony.

Due to COVID-19, the university is unable to hold commencement this month (May). The usual graduation activities are being planned for October 18.

Brian Hartley, vice president for academic affairs, reported one of the activities planned is the dedication of the Allyson Grabowski Memorial Court, a sand volleyball facility.

Grabowski would have graduated with the Class of 2020.