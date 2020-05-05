GU Business Programs Earn IACBE Accreditation

The International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) granted accreditation to the business and management programs of Greenville University’s Briner School of Business this spring. GU’s Doug Faulkner, Dean of the College of Professional Studies, said, “Outside accreditation by IACBE objectively confirms that our outstanding academic planning, assessing, and teaching effectively prepare students for professional pursuits after GU.”

In a statement, the IACBE said that “the Briner School of Business has demonstrated a commitment to continuous improvement, excellence in business education, and advancing academic quality in its business programs and operations.”

GU’s Briner School of Business earned accreditation through compliance with IACBE’s accreditation principles:

Outcomes assessment

Strategic planning

Scholarly/professional activities

Internal and external relationships

International business education

Educational innovation

Resources

Faculty

Curriculum

The Briner School of Business includes robust hands-on learning experiences in its curriculum, and dedicates itself to producing not only competent business leaders, but leaders of high character. The school offers undergraduate programs in accounting, agribusiness, business management, and marketing, and graduate programs in business administration and management.