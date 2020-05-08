GU Health Clinic Hearings

Greenville University and the local HSHS Medical Group are planning to provide an on-campus healthcare clinic for students this fall.

Two public hearings regarding the clinic will be held Thursday, May 28 by the Greenville Plan Commission. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the City of Greenville Facebook page.

The university has requested the city add “medical clinic” as a conditional use in a neighborhood zone, and then is asking for a conditional use permit to operate the clinic in a residential structure near the intersection of Elm and Durley streets.

Those interested in participating in the meeting can contact the municipal building at 664-1644 for more information.