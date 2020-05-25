GU & KC Named Military Friendly Schools

Greenville University has once again been designated a Military Friendly School by Viqtory Media, a leader in connecting the military and civilian worlds.

Kaskaskia College is also on the list of colleges and universities that have been designated Military Friendly for 2020-2021.

Most of Bond and Washington counties, all of Clinton and Marion counties, and parts of Fayette, Montgomery and Jefferson counties are in the Kaskaskia Community College District.

Each year, the Viqtory Media group identifies schools that provide best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. The review includes the university’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment and advancement toward a degree or transfer.