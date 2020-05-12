Health Board Chair Issues Public Letter

Dr. Thomas Dawdy, chairman of the Bond County Board of Health, issued a letter last week to the citizens of Bond County.

WGEL talked with Dr. Dawdy about his letter and his thoughts regarding this COVID-19 pandemic situation.

He said we are all in a time of health crisis and he wanted to put the message out to be cautious and take care of each other as much as we can. Dr. Dawdy said he understands people are having a very hard time economically and he appreciates the sacrifices they’ve made to protect everyone. He said he respects business owners and individuals who have chosen to comply with the governor’s orders and complements the citizens of Bond County for following guidelines.

Click below to hear his comments:

The health board chairman was asked his view regarding work being done to treat and find a vaccine for COVID-19.

He said the state has announced good news in that they have received a shipment of the drug that has shown some success in treating patients who are seriously ill with COVID-19. He said there is considerable work being done regarding a vaccine with at least one US company conducting human trials. He said there is great work being done on the vaccine, but it will still be a while before it’s available.

Click below to hear more from Dr. Dawdy:

In his letter to the citizens, Dr. Dawdy commented, “I know this is hard. I urge you to be the heroes and true patriots who, working together, will lead us all through this valley.”