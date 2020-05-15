Health Board Issues Open Letter To Bond County

Following a special meeting Thursday evening, the Bond County Board of Health has issued an open letter entitled, “We Stand United – A Note to Our Community”.

In the letter, the board says as a group they have “intently and thoughtfully considered our responsibilities as the debate continues over how our county and municipalities should respond to the Governor’s Executive Order Number 32, and the Restore Illinois Plan.”

Board members point out their understanding that, “…there are business owners whose financial wellness is being threatened by a plan for reopening that does not provide an absolute date, and could very well extend some degree of restrictions for months. We recognize the implications for our local economy. We also understand the mounting pressure on political leaders to implement a modification or abandonment of the Restore Illinois Plan.”

The board reminds residents that they have been appointed by the Bond County Board to assume responsibility for protecting the public health and are expected to comply with the expert advice and instruction from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

As the pandemic unfolds, the letter says board members, “continue to advocate at the state level for modification of approaches to reopening for rural counties, in ways that are appropriate to the conditions of rural Southern Illinois, with the input of Bond County officials, our municipalities and our citizens.”

The letter indicates that if local government should choose a course of action outside the scope of the Restore Illinois Plan, the board of health will do their best to remain compliant with that, but they ask all to understand that they must also comply with Illinois Department of Public Health instruction, as well as operating within the confines of their legal capabilities for enforcement.

You can read the full letter below…