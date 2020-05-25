Health Dept. Sees Overall Surplus, Shares Thanks For Compliance

The Bond County Board of Health met recently in regular session via Zoom Meeting.

Administrator Sean Eifert reported that the health department overall realized a surplus for the month of April in the amount of $32,885, but that the mental health program had a deficit of $31,819. Mental Health Director Michelle Miller explained to the board that staff have been working remotely and seeing clients either via Zoom or telephone, which initially contributed to a decrease in cash flow. Miller said she feels this has been resolved. The board also discussed the home health program, which has had a great deal of success in adjusting to a new federal payment model. However, home health census has declined due to patients not receiving elective surgeries.

Eifert also noted his gratitude that citizens and community leaders have worked together to comply with the executive order and that the county has not experienced the level of conflict seen in other counties. Eifert credited the fairly low number positive COVID-19 cases in Bond County to official guidance being followed.