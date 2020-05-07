Hickman Trial Change

The jury trial of James Andrew Hickman of Greenville will not be held this month.

Based on a motion by the defense, the trial is being moved, possibly to the summer. It had been scheduled for May 18.

The 29-year-old Hickman is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the death of his two-month-old son in November of 2018. The state alleges the defendant caused the death by shaking the baby at the Hickman residence.

James Andrew Hickman remains in the Bond County Jail on $2 million cash bond.