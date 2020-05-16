HIGHLAND MAN KILLED IN I-70 ACCIDENT

An accident on I-70 westbound around 5:30PM on Friday claimed the life of a Highland man. According to the Illinois State Police 62 year old Larry Jones of Highland for an unknown reason walked into the path of a semi tractor on I-70 westbound around milepost 32 in Bond County.

According to police Jones drove his vehicle into the median of the Interstate, and became stuck in the mud. Jones then left the vehicle and according to ISP walked into the path of the semi truck. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bond County Coroner’s office. The crash remains under investigation and no other information has been released.