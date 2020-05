Shoal Creek, Greenville, and New Douglas firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Old Ripley Road in Sorento Saturday just before 1 PM.

Crews were on the scene for almost six hours and the home was a total loss.

Shoal Creek Fire Chief Kent Priddle told WGEL the cause of the fire is unknown. He said the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office conducted an investigation.