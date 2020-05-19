HSHS Holy Family Hospital Honors EMS

During National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, HSHS Holy Family Hospital recognizes the tremendous role that local EMS partners make to improve health in this region and in communities across the nation.

According to the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), President Gerald Ford authorized the first “National Emergency Medical Services Week” (EMS Week) In 1974 to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities.

From hospitals’ perspective, EMS is an essential part of building a resilient health care system that functions efficiently and effectively every day and can respond to disasters and public health emergencies. These dedicated professionals strive for seamless care, from the field to the hospital emergency department or trauma center.

“The Greenville area has an incredible team to count on when it comes to medical emergencies – and pandemics,” said Dr. Delwin Merchant, emergency medicine physician and medical director of HSHS Holy Family’s emergency departments. “Paramedics, emergency medical technicians, first responders, dispatchers, emergency nurses, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, as well as all of the fire and rescue personnel, are exceptional. Our care team at HSHS Holy Family Hospital knows we are blessed to be a small part of this dedicated team who work tirelessly for our family and yours.”

Holy Family’s Director of Clinical Services and Interim EMS Coordinator Ashley White expressed her appreciation for the professionalism and dedication of the EMS teams that serve the Greenville area. “We are blessed to house the Bond County EMS service at Holy Family Hospital but we are also honored to work closely with other EMS teams throughout our area to help keep our community healthy and safe”, she said.

Please join HSHS Holy Family Hospital in thanking these everyday heroes during EMS week, May 17-23. “As we continue through these unprecedented times, we are proud to work alongside these outstanding individuals,” said Dr. Merchant.

