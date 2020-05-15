HSHS Medical Group Welcomes Christina Carey, APRN, Family Medicine

HSHS Medical Group has welcomed Christina Carey, APRN, to their team. Christina offers primary care for patients of all ages at HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine Highland, located at 12860 Troxler Ave., Suite 320, in Highland.

Christina completed a Master of Science in Nursing at Maryville University in St. Louis. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Goldfarb College of Nursing in St. Louis, and her Associate of Science in Nursing at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

As a primary care provider in family medicine, Christina cares for patients of all ages and offers a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams, well-woman exams and chronic illness management. As an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN), Christina is fully capable of diagnosing and treating acute and chronic conditions, as well as medication management.

To schedule an in-person or virtual office visit with Christina, please call 651-2810.