I-70 Vehicle Fire Near Pocahontas

The Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire District responded to a vehicle fire on I-70 Sunday at 2:28 PM. The vehicle was stopped near the 35 mile marker of eastbound I-70 near Pocahontas.

Fire Chief Dennis Lindley told WGEL the pickup truck was fully involved upon their arrival. The motorist told fire personnel that the vehicle quit while he was driving and he noticed smoke coming from the dash. The cause of the blaze is believed to be an electrical malfunction.

The pickup was a total loss. No one was injured. Crews were on the scene for a half hour to 45 minutes.