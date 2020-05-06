Improvements Coming To Mulberry Grove Road

Improvements are planned this summer to the Mulberry Grove Road, north and south of the village.

At Tuesday’s Bond County Board meeting, members approved resolutions to provide matching funds for each of the sections.

Mulberry Grove Road from Route 40 south to Trapper Avenue, a distance of 2.44 miles, will be improved. North of Mulberry Grove, the project consists of work from Main Street in Mulberry Grove, north to Illinois Rt. 185.

Click below to hear Bond County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle explain the projects to the county board:

The north project consists of 7.44 miles of pavement and the small Montgomery County section, mentioned by Pestle, will be paid for by Montgomery County.

The Bond County Board’s resolution provides a local share of $240,000 for the north Mulberry Grove project.