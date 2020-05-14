Injured As Car Rolled Away

Greenville Police officers and Bond County EMS responded to the intersection of South Fourth Street and Franklin Avenue in Greenville Wednesday afternoon around 2:45.

A motorist was attempting to park his vehicle in the empty lot across from the Simple Room. According to police, the vehicle was not properly shifted into to park and began to roll south, across the street toward the Simple Room lot.

The driver attempted to stop his vehicle from rolling and lost his balance. The vehicle then dragged him over 27 feet, rolling over his foot, which caused him to let go.

Police say the vehicle rolled across Franklin Avenue, through the fence at the Simple Room lot, and came to a stop in the grass.

The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance.