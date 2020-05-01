KC Board Approves Faculty Promotions & Elects Officers

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, April 27, 2020, for its regular monthly meeting. Board members include Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc), Louis Kalert (Centralia), Jim Mason (Breese) and Student Trustee Justin Huff (Dix). Due to state’s shelter in place order, the meeting was again held remotely via zoom technology.

Trustees approved several faculty promotions on Monday evening. Assistant Professors Lisa Ring (Practical Nursing); Michelle Wessel (Physical Therapy Assistant) and Lynda Marshall (Music) were promoted to Associate Professor, while Associate Professors Lisa Barrow (Nursing); Josh Woods (English) and Jodi Palm (Mathematics) were promoted to Professor. The Board also approved the reappointment of the full-time and part-time professional/managerial and executive/managerial employees for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Board held its annual election of officers for the year with Chair Bill Hawley of Odin, Vice Chair Linda Stover of Centralia and Secretary Laura Wedekemper of Shattuc being re-elected to their positions. The Board also swore in Larissa Hoffman of Jackson, Missouri as the Student Trustee and recognized outgoing trustee Justin Huff for his service to the College over the past year. Huff, who is heading to the University of Illinois to study veterinary medicine. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Student Trustee at Kaskaskia College. I have been able to learn the behind the scene workings of administration to ensure that students receive a top-quality and affordable education at Kaskaskia. It has also been an awesome opportunity for me to voice my opinions and share the concerns of my fellow peers. I am sad that my time as Student Trustee has come to an end, but I believe the Kaskaskia student body is in good hands with Miss Hoffman as the newly elected Student Trustee.” Hoffman who is also a member of the KC Tennis Team said she wants to be a voice for the student body. “I am very excited to serve as the student trustee for the student body at Kaskaskia College. I can’t wait to help the students with any concerns that they may have.”

In other action the board awarded Flooring Systems, Inc. of St. Louis, MO the bid to replace the flooring in the Science and Technology and Administrative buildings on the main campus in the amount of $101,930. Funds for this project come from the College’s Public Health and Safety fund.

Registration for the summer and fall semesters at Kaskaskia College is now underway. Due to the extension of the Governor’s shelter in place order the College’s summer semester will be delivered online and in a hybrid format for those courses that require a physical/face-to-face component. To schedule an appoint email kcadvising@kaskaskia.edu Please visit the website https://www.kaskaskia.edu/covid19/ for all updates on the College regarding the COVID-19 virus.