KC Board Updated On Fall Semester Preparations

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, May 18, 2020, for its regular monthly meeting. Board members include Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc), Louis Kalert (Centralia), Jim Mason (Breese) and Student Trustee Larissa Hoffman (Jackson, Missouri).

Trustees were updated on the College’s efforts to accommodate students as it responded to Governor Pritzker’s shelter in place order. KC faculty were praised for their efforts to transfer their academic plans online with just a week’s notice. Vice President of Instructional Services Ashley Becker noted the College had made plans previously to move online in case of inclement weather, so KC was in a better position than other colleges around Illinois. President George Evans added the College has been working on plans for career and technical education students who had to complete lab competencies. A plan has been presented to the Governor’s office which Evans notes follows the guidelines put forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the College is waiting for approval on its plan, or the development of standardized procedures. “No one is trying harder than Kaskaskia College to make sure these students complete their classes,” said Evans.

Evans added the College is planning to hold face to face classes for the Fall 2020 semester. “There will be some safety regulations for classroom learning due to COVID-19, but the College is taking every precaution necessary to ensure students have the best learning environment available,” said Evans. “I believe students and their parents have a strong desire to remain closer to home during these transitional times, and I want them to know, that Kaskaskia College is here to help. They can trust that we will provide the best education possible at the most affordable cost available in the safest environment.” Board Chairman Bill Hawley took time at the end of the meeting to praise the work of college staff and administration. “I am so thankful for everybody at Kaskaskia College. Through a very difficult time they continue to exhibit the finest traits and the willingness to work and try everything possible for the good of our students.”

In taking a proactive approach to the fall semester, KC is already working on plans to reduce the number of students who will be in the classroom and space desks further out, as well as incorporating social distancing standards in areas such as the cafeteria and library.

Trustees approved a bid from Keith Martin, Inc. of Johnston City to replace the outdated audio/visual and lighting system in the Lifelong Learning Center for $181,240. The project entails replacing the standard digital projection equipment with high definition equipment that will enhance educational experience for those utilizing the Center.

In other action Monday evening the board of trustees:

Accepted the retirement of Grants Facilitator Mike Loomis, effective June 30.

Approved salaries for the fiscal year 2021.

Approved a resolution granting first-year probationary faculty to second-year status, second year probationary faculty to third year status.

Registration is underway for the summer and fall semesters at Kaskaskia College. Visit www.kaskaskia.edu, or email kcadmissions@kaskaskia.edu for more information.