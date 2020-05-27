KPD Board Approves Purchase & Ordinance Amendment

The Kingsbury Park District Board met last week and approved the purchase of a new bed for the district’s 2008 F-250 pickup truck.

The cost for the bed and installation totals $3,480.

It was reported the old bed is very deteriorated.

A motion to buy the bed was approved 4-1 with Scott Crothers voting no. Dustin Taylor, head of maintenance for the district, stated he will have to make a tailgate for it.

The park board also developed a list of surplus property to sell.

After talking to Taylor, the board passed a motion to amend its surplus property ordinance. The eight items include a military generator, which was received from the federal government. Contacts will be made to learn if the sale of the generator can be done.

The KPD attorney was directed to develop an amended ordinance for consideration at the June park board meeting.