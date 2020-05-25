KPD Fishing Tournament

With activities shut down due to COVID-19, the Kingsbury Park District has come up with a way for youngsters to be involved in a fishing contest.

Kayla Curry, recreation programmer for the district, invites those 15 and younger to participate in a virtual fishing tournament.

She told WGEL the event runs 10 days and the. Photos must be submitted of bluegill, crappie, bass, or catfish caught in any body of water. A measuring device must be included in the photo. You must also include a secret word in your email. The word will be emailed to you upon registration, which must be done by May 29. You are requested to follow social distancing guidelines when fishing. Officials will compare photos and select winners in each category.

Curry said the tournament was created after the park district’s annual fishing derby had to be cancelled.

Once again, the deadline to register is May 29. More information about the virtual fishing tournament is on the park district’s website at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.