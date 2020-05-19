Local Vet Riding To Remember

Every Memorial Day weekend, the Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride to Washington, D.C. has been held to honor veterans.

This year, due to COVID-19, the national ride has been cancelled.

The AMVETS organization, however, is holding an AMVETS Ride To Remember.

This ride has been broken down into 22-mile segments in local areas.

AMVETS Life Member Roger Sanders of Greenville is riding 22 miles on Sunday, May 24. He will leave from the Bond County VFW Post Home and travel the Old National Trail through Greenville, Mulberry Grove and Hagerstown, ending at the Old State Capitol in Vandalia.

The ride is in honor and to remember the 22 veterans each day who commit suicide, and to support the 82,000 veterans who are missing in action or prisoners of war.