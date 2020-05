At last week’s Greenville City Council meeting, it was announced the City of Greenville was obtaining face masks to be given to the public.

WGEL has learned the masks have arrived and are being distributed at Watson’s Drug Store in downtown Greenville.

They can be picked up curbside at Watson’s or at the drive-up window.

The city has been contacted by some residents who have extra masks. Those can be taken to Watson’s for distribution.