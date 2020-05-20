Memorial Day Flag Posting

Members of veterans’ organizations will be decorating the graves of veterans at local cemeteries in honor of Memorial Day.

VFW Post 1377 and AMVETS Post 140 will place American flags on graves. Anyone wanting to assist should meet in Montrose Cemetery at 9 a.m., Friday, May 22.

The AMVETS post will also be displaying part of the Avenue of Flags for the weekend. The plan is to place flags along Veterans Memorial Avenue, which is also Harris Avenue, and possibly around the Greenville square.

The flag program is for deceased veterans. To receive information about it, call John Gillard at 664-9342.