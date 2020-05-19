MGHS & GHS Seniors Win AMVETS Scholarships

AMVETS Post 140 has selected its recipients of the 2020 AMVETS college scholarships.

Two senior young ladies have been selected, one from each of the Bond County high schools.

At Mulberry Grove Unit 1, the scholarship winner is Kimberly Bone. She finished high school with a 3.9 grade point average. Her plans are to attend Kaskaskia College and SIU-Edwardsville, to pursue a career in nursing and eventually become a nurse practitioner.

Kylie Sussenbach is a graduating senior at Bond County Unit 2 high school, and is also receiving the AMVETS scholarship.

She earned a 3.9 grade point average and plans to attend the University of Illinois UIUC to earn a degree in agribusiness markets and management.

The scholarships will be presented May 25 during the AMVETS Flag Changing Program at the Bond County Veterans Memorial at the courthouse. The program begins at 9 a.m.