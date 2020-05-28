Misc. Action From Unit 2 Board Meeting

Upcoming projects were mentioned during the May meeting of the Bond County Unit 2 school board.

One of the proposals is to replace a water line at Pocahontas School. A leak in the line was repaired last year, however it was felt the line should be replaced due to its condition.

The estimate for the work is about $30,000.

The line goes under the west asphalt playground, and once the work is done, the playground will need to be resurfaced.

Superintendent Wes Olson said the water line project has been submitted for inclusion in the district’s Life-Health Safety Program. Once approval is received from the state, bids will be sought.

A long list of summer facility maintenance projects has been developed. Many of them involve painting.

Superintendent Olson reported new heating and air conditioning equipment has been ordered for the Greenville Elementary School.

The district will be hiring two part-time employees to help with summer maintenance.

Student handbook changes were approved. The policy regarding student behavior banning the use, possession, distribution, purchasing, selling or offering for sale tobacco or nicotine products was addressed.

It was amended to include the banning of electronic cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vapes, vape pens and other vaping related products.

Also added to the handbooks at all schools was a guideline for visitors.

Any person wishing to confer with a staff member should contact that staff member to make an appointment. Conferences with teachers are held, to the extent possible, outside school hours or during the teacher’s conference/preparation period.

The district has renewed memberships with the Illinois High School Association and the Illinois Elementary School Association for next school year.