Motel Owners Request Property Tax Relief

Motel owners in Greenville asked the city council to provide property tax relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The topic was brought up at Tuesday’s city council meeting with no action taken.

City Manager Dave Willey said he checked state laws and consulted with a representative from a municipal law firm and learned the city could not abate real estate taxes.

The same request was discussed by the Bond County Board earlier this month and no action was taken.

The city council is already taken refunding tourism taxes collected by the motels through September 30.