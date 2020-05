A motorcycle rider was injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday at 8:03 PM in Macoupin County.

State Police say35 year old Benjamin Schwander, of Staunton, was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on East Olive Street in Staunton, near the intersection of Williams Street. Schwander lost control, causing the motorcycle to roll several times. Schwander was ejected off the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet. He was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.