New KPD Board President

The Kingsbury Park District Board has a new president.

During Monday’s meeting, the annual selection of officers was conducted.

Doug Bohannon, who was elected to the board last year, was approved as the new president.

He and incumbent president Scott Crothers were nominated for the position. The vote to appoint Bohannon to the office was approved unanimously.

Barb Smith was re-elected vice president and Louanne Theiss remains treasurer.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein was reappointed board secretary. The vote was 4-1 with Crothers voting no.

The other board member is Kyle LaTempt.