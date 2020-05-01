New Minor Offered At GU

Greenville University will offer a new minor to students beginning the fall 2020 semester.

The human biology minor is being added to the university’s STEM programs.

According to Biology Department Chair Eric Nord, the minor will provide a background for students wanting to work with issues that affect human health and human well-being.

It will complement majors such as business, psychology, social work and criminal justice.

A human biology minor at GU will consist of existing courses such as general biology, anatomy, physiology, genetics and general chemistry.