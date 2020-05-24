Numerous Drug Charges Filed In Friday Arrests

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has been conducting an ongoing narcotics investigation in Keyesport since April 2, 2020. On May 20 a warrant was issued for Dante L. Brown, age 41, of Keyesport, for 2 counts of alleged Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams. On May 22, the Bond and Clinton County Sheriff’s Departments took Brown into custody. During the course of the arrest investigation, additional charges were filed, including one count of alleged Unlawful Possession with the intent to Deliver Methamphetamine less than 5 grams, alleged Unlawful Distribution of a lookalike substance more than 5 grams, but less than 15 grams, and one count of alleged Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

Amanda L. Whiteley, age 41, of Greenville, was also taken into custody on May 22 and charged with one count of alleged Unlawful Possession with the intent to Deliver Methamphetamine less than 5 grams, one count of alleged Unlawful Possession with the intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, one count of alleged Unlawful Distribution of a lookalike substance more than 5 grams, but less than 15 grams, and one count of alleged Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams

Brown is currently being held at the Bond County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond

Whiteley is currently being held in the Bond County Jail on an $8,500 cash Bond

Bond County Sheriff jim Leitschuh issued the following statement:

“I would like to thank all Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the Bond County States Attorney’s Office for their continued fight against the narcotics problems plaguing our community. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department along with the Bond County States Attorney continue to be committed in keeping Bond County a safe community for its residents.”