Police Commissioners & Plan Commission Meet Thursday

The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday via conference call.

On the agenda is a discussion about proceeding with sergeant testing and police officer testing. Plans were underway for both, but testing had to be delayed due to COVID-19.

Board Chairman Alan Davis said an orientation meeting was held, before the pandemic, for police officer testing. Fourteen individuals attended and expressed interest.

The police board will also conduct an election of its officers.

The Greenville Plan Commission meets at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The session can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.

Public hearings are scheduled in Greenville University’s proposal to create a medical clinic at 404 East Durley Street.