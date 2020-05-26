Special City Council Meeting Wednesday

The Greenville City Council will meet in special session Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page.

On the agenda is a public hearing regarding two requests for Downstate Small Business Stabilization Community Development Blok Grant funds.

Also to be discussed is a proposal from the Greenville Public Library to provide curbside service, an update on the COVID-19 situation in the city, wage adjustment for non-represented hourly employees, and an early retirement agreement.

Citizens can make public comment during the meeting. Send an e-mail to inquiry@greenvilleillinois.com by 4 p.m. Wednesday to express interest and receive further contact information.