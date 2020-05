The Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education will meet in special session Wednesday at 6 p.m.

A public hearing is scheduled to determine the need to repair the pavement and parking areas at the district’s Early Childhood Center along Route 140.

Following the hearing, the board will consider a resolution regarding the project.

The meeting will be conducted remotely. Persons wishing to participate can send an e-mail to elaesch@bccu2.org.