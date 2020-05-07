STL Woman Charged With 7 Felonies In Bond County

A Missouri woman is in the Bond County Jail on multiple criminal charges including seven felonies.

Tina P. Pruitt, age 46, of St. Louis, is being held on $5,000 cash bond.

The alleged felony charges include money laundering, identity theft, unlawful possession of another’s debit card, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two counts of forgery.

Pruitt is also charged with the misdemeanor offenses of unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe and needle, unlawful display of vehicle registration and resisting a peace officer.

The state alleges all of the incidents occurred on March 17.

A jury trial had originally been set for May 18, but is now rescheduled for July 29. Pruitt has pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges, and waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

The money laundering charge alleges the defendant attempted to engage in a financial transaction of criminally-derived property by delivering a forged check to a bank. It’s alleged the two checks in the forgery counts total $3,490.40.

The identity theft charge alleges Pruitt presented to a bank the driver’s license of another person in order to obtain U.S. currency. The drug charge alleges possession of Fentanyl.