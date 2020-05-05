Stombaugh Joins First Vandalia Corp. As New Director

First Vandalia Corp., parent company of The FNB Community Bank, elected Zac Stombaugh to serve on the Board of Directors at the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting.

A well-known businessman in Vandalia, Stombaugh is the fifth generation to operate Stombaugh Heating and Air Conditioning, a company that got its start in 1911. He is a 2000 graduate of Vandalia High School and a 2004 graduate of SIU-Edwardsville with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. In 2020, he achieved his Professional Engineering (PE) license.

Stombaugh has been a member of the Vandalia Volunteer Fire Department for 11 years, currently serving as first assistant chief. He also is a member of the Vandalia First United Methodist Church council and the Fayette County Emergency Telephone Services Board (ETSB).

“The FNB is a cornerstone of our community,” Stombaugh commented. “As far as I can remember, my family or our business has been a customer of the bank. It’s always been a part of my life.” When asked what prompted him to want to serve on the First Vandalia Corp. board, Stombaugh cited The FNB Community Bank’s history of supporting everything from community events to school activities. “Being on the bank’s board of directors is a great opportunity, and very different than the other organizations with which I’m involved. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Zac Stombaugh and his wife, Kristin, are the parents of Hannah, age seven, and Brayden, age four. Todd Shulman, First Vandalia Corp. board chairman, says Stombaugh is a great addition. “We are extremely pleased to welcome Zac as the newest member of the Board of Directors. He has deep roots with the bank, and he has multi-generational experience in the service industry in the communities we serve. The role of a director of a community bank is to provide governance and perspective to the management team as the bank continues to grow and develop. I am confident about Zac’s addition to our board and look forward to his involvement.”

The FNB Community Bank, with facilities in Vandalia, Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove and Greenville, ended 2019 with $356 million in total assets. The bank was chartered in 1865.