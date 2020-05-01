Tentative Unit Two Graduation Plans

The coronavirus pandemic has completely altered the end of the 2019-2020 school year, including plans for graduation ceremonies.

In Bond County Unit 2, plans are underway to honor junior high and high school graduates.

Superintendent Wes Olson addressed the current situation, now that schools have been closed for several weeks. He said the celebration is very important and the district wants to do everything it can to honor senior students. Virtual ceremonies will be planned as well as tentatively-scheduled ceremonies in July.

Click below to hear more:

New tentative graduation dates are Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. for Unit 2 high school, Thursday, July 9 at 6 p.m. for Pocahontas School and July 9 at 7:30 p.m. for Sorento School.

A virtual online ceremony is planned for Greenville Junior High eighth graders at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.