Tornado In Montgomery County

While the weather stayed calm in Bond County Thursday, that wasn’t the case in the areas around us.

The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency, which covers Christian and Montgomery Counties, reports a tornado spotted on the ground in Montgomery County Thursday at 5:44 PM. The twister was located approximately 1.5 miles southwest of the intersection of N 22nd Ave and Interstate 55 near Raymond.

Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency said the only damage reported was an out building which lost part of its roof and a larger machine shed which sustained damage to its door.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department told WGEL they hadn’t received any reports of damage.

No injuries were reported.

Sirens were activated in Raymond, Waggoner, and Farmersville as a precaution.

Chris-Mont EMA reported the tornado stayed on the ground for about 1.5 miles with a northeast movement and dissipated just before reaching I-55.