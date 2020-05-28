Two Greenville FFA Members Elected Section Officers

The Section 19 FFA held their officer elections for the 2020-2021 school year recently and two members from the Greenville FFA were elected.

Leno Caldieraro will lead the Section Officer team as the new Section President and Jack Wall will serve this coming year as the Section Secretary.

Elections were held via Google meet with two delegates from each FFA Chapter in the Section voting online. Chapters included in Section 19 include Cowden-Herrick, Greenville, Hillsboro, Morrisonville, Mulberry Grove, Nokomis, Pana, Ramsey, Shelbyville, South Central, St. Elmo and Vandalia.