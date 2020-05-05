Two More Positive COVID-19 Cases In Bond County

The Bond County Health Department has released updated COVID-19 statistics, including two new positive cases.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Bond County has seen a total of eight positive cases of coronavirus. Ages of those who tested positive range from 33 to 75.

Of the eight who tested positive, three have recovered, one passed away, and four are in home quarantine. No one is currently hospitalized in Bond County with the coronavirus.

140 total individuals from Bond County have been tested. 126 had negative results and results are pending for six cases.

Ages of those tested range from seven to 92.