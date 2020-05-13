Unit 2 Providing Educational Materials For Summer

Bond County Unit 2 elementary and junior high students are being given educational materials for summer opportunities.

The Unit 2 school board has purchased materials for what is being called a summer bridge program.

Superintendent Wes Olson said officials have been looking at ways to “bridge the gap” and address summer learning loss. He said the instruction would not be required, but would be supplemental to develop skills and knowledge to prepare for the next school year.

The summer bridge program will not be graded as it is designed to provide educational activities for students.

The cost to obtain the materials was $9,500, which the district can cover with money being received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The bridge materials along with student personal belongings can be picked up at the schools next week. Visit the Bond County Community Unit 2 website for dates and times.