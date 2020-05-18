Unit 2 Seeking Approval For Parking Lot Project

The Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education met Wednesday evening regarding work on the Early Childhood Center parking lot along Rt. 140.

After holding the required public hearing, the board approved a resolution to seek approval for the project from the state. It would be part of the district’s life health safety program.

Superintendent Wes Olson said the resolution first goes to the Regional Superintendent of Education and then to the Illinois State Board of Education.

Plans are to upgrade the existing parking lot at the Early Childhood Center.

The district originally planned to build a drive from the parking lot, north to Junior High Drive for bus access, but that work has been put on hold.