Unit One Board Accepts Resignations, Talks Finance

At the May meeting of the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board, two resignations were accepted.

Rachel Miller resigned as a junior high-high school English teacher, and Lyndsey Beckham resigned as cheerleading sponsor.

COVID-19 has interrupted graduation programs. Superintendent Stephen Phillips said current graduation plans are to conduct a traditional ceremony Saturday, July 18.

The board took action to have District Treasurer Regina Johnson oversee the Activity Fund.

The board plans to have an amended budget to complete the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. A public hearing will be held during the board’s June meeting regarding the amended budget.

The school year has been completed. The final day for students was May 15 and for teachers was Wednesday, May 20.