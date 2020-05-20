Unit One Board Approves Issuance Of Bonds

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board met Monday evening and approved the issuance of bonds for building projects.

A total of $880,000 in general obligation school alternate revenue source bonds are being obtained. Superintendent Stephen Phillips said the bonds will be paid back with facility sales tax funds.

The board had previously held a public hearing regarding the bonds.

Phillips reported the much-needed projects will be done before the start of the next school year.

They include tuck-pointing on the high school section, roof replacement for approximately 40 percent of the roofs on the buildings, and cleaning, washing and sealing the outside of the buildings.

Inside, all new lighting and doors will be installed.