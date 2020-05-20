Unit Two Board Personnel Action

The Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education met Monday night and took action on several personnel items.

The resignation of Elizabeth Clark, as a kindergarten teacher at Greenville Elementary School, was approved.

The board hired Michelle Neely for the open kindergarten position for next school year. Neely had been a Kindergarten Readiness Program teacher in the district.

The board also hired Keri Pleshar of Troy for the KRP teaching job. She is a current graduate of SIU-Edwardsville.

Kendra Sigafoos, from Staunton, was hired for the next school year as a Social Science and Language Arts teacher at Greenville Junior High. She will fill the position vacated by the retirement of James Scott Spencer.

Also hired was Heather Summers as a parent educator through the Parent Initiative Grant, starting June 1. She has been serving the district as an aide in the program.

Mary Deterding, special education teacher at Sorento School, resigned, effective the end of this school year.

Two retirements were approved.

Margie Chilovich, a teacher at Sorento School, will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Roberta Zbinden, longtime secretary at the high school, will retire at the end of this June.

The board approved a leave of absence for Amanda O’Regan.