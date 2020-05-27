Unit Two Budget Hearing

The Bond County Unit 2 school board has scheduled a hearing to amend its current fiscal year budget.

Superintendent Wes Olson reported while it will still be a deficit budget, the figures are over $700,000 better than when the budget was originally adopted last September.

When adopted, the deficit was anticipated to be around $978,000. Now it will be about $261,600, and Olson said it could be less if additional, unexpected funds are received from the state.

The budget amendment hearing begins at 6:45 p.m. June 22 at the high school library, just prior to the regular meeting of the board.

The proposed amended budget is on display at the Unit 2 administrative office.