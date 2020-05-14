Update On County Tax Bills Status

On April 8, Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp advised the Bond County Board real estate property bills would be going out later than usual.

The delay was due to the county not receiving the final multiplier, which is essential to compute tax bills.

Now over a month later, nothing has changed.

Camp told WGEL on Wednesday, nothing has been received from the Illinois Department of Revenue, which issues the multipliers for all counties. The Bond County treasurer is hoping the tax bills will go out in July.

Camp stated she has written a letter to the taxing districts in Bond County, advising them of the situation.

Usually a tentative multiplier is issued, then the final multiplier is received.

Once the multiplier is known, Bond County will be able to generate the property tax bills.