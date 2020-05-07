Weather Impact On Planting Activities

Rain has recently been visiting the area.

Bond and Fayette County Farm Bureau Manager Katie Cayo was asked if the weather has slowed down the farmers and their field activities.

She said it has, briefly, noting the Mulberry Grove area had received a little over two inches of rain. She said corn was 37% planted in the state as of early this week, vs. 7% at the same time last year.

The Bond County Farm Bureau office can be contacted at 664-3100 and the Fayette County office number is 283-3276.