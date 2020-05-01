Whitetails Unlimited Donates Trees To City Of Highland

The local Chapter of Shoal Creek Whitetails Unlimited recently provided funding to purchase Dunstan Chestnut trees to enhance food for the wildlife at Silver Lake Park. Chapter officials shared this note they received from Ryan Hummert, Natural Resource Manager for the City of Highland:

Just wanted to thank you again for the generous donation of chestnut trees. We were able to get them all planted and mulched today and will be adding wire cages around them this week as time permits. Attached is a photo of the trees which are located in the conservation area of Silver Lake Park just west of the archery range road. Thanks again!!