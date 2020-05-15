Whitetails Unlimited & KPD Announce Archery Range

The Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited teamed up with the Kingsbury Park District to help fund/construct an archery shooting range at Patriots Park in Greenville. The site is located towards the southeast corner of the park near the dam. Currently, a 10 yard and 20 yard shooting lane has been constructed for the public to eventually use. Each archer will need to visit the KPD website to register annually for an archery range shooting permit at no charge.

The local Shoal Creek WTU Chapter donated approximately $1,350 to construct the archery range. Funds came from proceeds from their annual banquet held each February.

An entrance sign, yardage markers, and a rules sign will be posted once the archery range is officially open to the public after the Covid-19 pandemic passes. Concrete pads were poured for shooters to shoot from with a bow holder on each post. A dirt berm was constructed behind the 4’ x 4’ Block brand targets.

The Kingsbury Park District will post on their website and Facebook page at a later time when the archery range is officially open.

KPD Grounds and Maintenance personnel Kyle Dugan, Dustin Taylor and Jim Taylor helped construct the range.